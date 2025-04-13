Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,873,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

