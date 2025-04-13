S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,091,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,384.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,718,000 after purchasing an additional 270,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $465.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.