Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.73 Billion Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,728,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 316,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.47.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ELV opened at $439.80 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.32.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

