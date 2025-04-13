JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $236.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

