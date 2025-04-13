Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 1.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $14,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,709,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.02. The company has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $246.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

