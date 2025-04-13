Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Sanders Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,310 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 12.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,270,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

