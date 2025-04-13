Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,208,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,038,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $348.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

