Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 730.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 5.8 %

NVO stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

