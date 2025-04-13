Envision Financial Planning LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.68 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

