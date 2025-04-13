SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

