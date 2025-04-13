Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.09 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

