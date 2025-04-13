Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

NYSE DVN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

