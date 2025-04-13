Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,671,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 528,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 304,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 135.27%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

