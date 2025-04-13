3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,304,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,150 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,795,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,132,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 748,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.