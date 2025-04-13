Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $109.54 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

