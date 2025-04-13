O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 1,240 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BUG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $876.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

