SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 54 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.82.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average of $287.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

