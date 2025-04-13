SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $92.61 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $92,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after buying an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

