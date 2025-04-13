O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 4.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.