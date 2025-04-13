Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $77.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

