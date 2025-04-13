Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $23.39 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 587,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 465.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 122,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 395.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

