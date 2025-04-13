Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $4.94 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,732,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $201.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.75.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.