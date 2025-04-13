Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

