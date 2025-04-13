Brogan Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 924 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

BR opened at $231.56 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

