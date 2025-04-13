TME Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 64,431 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.