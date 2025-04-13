TME Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,568,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2096 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

