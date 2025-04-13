Keystone Financial Group Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 188,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 148,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 117,706 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,044,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:XMPT opened at $20.31 on Friday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

