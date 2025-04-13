Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,779 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ML. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,955.76. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $540,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,440.29. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,335. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

ML stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.60 million, a P/E ratio of 388.93 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

