3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.