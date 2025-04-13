Keystone Financial Group Takes $2.27 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

