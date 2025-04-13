Keystone Financial Group Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NFTY stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

