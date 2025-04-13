Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
