BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BGR opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

