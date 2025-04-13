BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYN stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

