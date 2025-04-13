BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
BTA stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
