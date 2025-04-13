BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
