BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.76.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.