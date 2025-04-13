BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.76.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

