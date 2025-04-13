Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.