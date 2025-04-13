The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 251.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

