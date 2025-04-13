Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3006 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

