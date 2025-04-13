Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 118,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 484,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $22.14 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

