Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

