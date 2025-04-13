AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in AECOM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

AECOM Trading Up 0.5 %

AECOM stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.