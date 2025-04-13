Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fastenal stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.