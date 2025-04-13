Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $31.95 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,367 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $31,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $222,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $62,999,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.64, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.