Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.47 and traded as high as C$66.26. Sprott shares last traded at C$65.78, with a volume of 80,069 shares.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.47.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Sprott Company Profile



Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company's closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company's branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

