Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.07 and traded as high as C$46.90. Empire shares last traded at C$46.40, with a volume of 448,274 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.86.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMP.A

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total transaction of C$591,611.18. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 767 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total value of C$33,832.37. Insiders have sold a total of 20,459 shares of company stock valued at $961,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.