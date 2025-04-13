Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.17 and traded as high as C$36.04. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 942,947 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Stock Up 2.9 %
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.