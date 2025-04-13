MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.58 ($6.76) and traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.82). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.89), with a volume of 43,914 shares trading hands.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 472.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 516.58. The company has a market cap of £272.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.14.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Graham Prothero bought 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £40,019.80 ($52,381.94). Insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

