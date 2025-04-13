Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

